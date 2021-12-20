Livingston star, Ayo Obileye, believes Rangers ace, Joe Aribo, is good enough to play in the English Premier League amid speculation linking the versa- tile midfielder with possible moves to Brentford, Crystal Palace and Watford.

Obileye, a former Nigeria U23 invitee, knows all about the qualities of Aribo having played with him at the Charlton academy before they both moved on to pastures new.