Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo was on target as Rangers recorded a 3-1 away win against Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday afternoon.

The Super Eagles midfielder steadied himself to receive an Alfredo Morelos flick-on before clipping a first-time left-foot curler over goalkeeper Stryjek and in off the bar.

That delightful strike was Aribo’s fourth of the campaign and his second in as many league matches for the reigning champions following from his fine strike in the 4-2 defeat of Ross County before the international break.

With Leon Balogun out injured, new Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst named Nigerian defender Calvin Bassey at centre-half with Aribo lined up in midfield alongside Kamara and Arfield.

Scott Arfield put the visitors ahead on eight minutes, lofting the ball home beautifully after he was set up by James Tavernier.

Aribo curled in a sublime effort eight minutes later to make it 2-0 in favour of the Gers.

Bruce Anderson reduced the deficit for the home team on the half hour mark slotting home after Allan McGregor parried Alan Forest’s shot into his path.

Zambia forward Fashion Sakala made the points save with a superb header 11 minutes from time.

Rangers also paraded Calvin Bassey for 90 minutes in the game, while Leon Balogun missed out due to injury.

