RANGERS star, Joe Aribo starred as Nigeria got their Africa Cup of Nations cam- paign off to a winning start with victory over Egypt.
The 25-year-old was influential in the middle o fthe park and provided an assist for the opening goal of the contest as Kelechi Iheanacho found the back of the net.
Aribo’s performance went down a storm on social media and some labelled him a £30million player following his impressive display.
One Twitter user wrote: “Joe Aribo is a £30million European player.”
A second tweeted: “Joe Aribo is a baller.”
A third said: This Joe Ari- boboyisn’tbadatall.”
And a fourth added: “Egypt vs Nigeria. Salah vs Aribo. No surprise the best player in the world is run- ning this game.”
Nigeria now has a few days off with their next group stage game against Sudan taking place on Saturday.
Aribo has been linked with a move away from Ibrox in recent weeks with him approaching the final 18 months of his contract.
Rangers do not want to lose the versatile midfielder, but he could be prised away from Glasgow as soon as this January window.
Aribo has made 116 appearances since moving to the Scottish Premiership in 2019. During that time he has netted 21 goals and assisted on 18 occasions.
