GLASGOW Rangers mid- fielder, Joe Aribo is attracting huge interest from unnamed European clubs ahead of the reopening of the transfer window.
According to The Athletic citing football consult- ing and analysis firm 21st Club, the Nigeria international is valued at £11 million, making him the fifth most expensive player in the Rangers squad.
The left-footer joined The Light Blues in the summer of 2019 and is contracted to the Scottish Premiership table-toppers until the end of the 2022-2023 season.
Aribo shares the same Nigerian agent as Ever- ton playmaker Alex Iwobi and the intermediary holds close links with English Premier League, Bundesliga and French Ligue 1 clubs.
