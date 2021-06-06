From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The traditional ruler of Arigidi-Akoko in Ondo State, hometown of the late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet Temitope Joshua, Oba Yisa Olanipekun has demanded for the corpse of the late cleric.

The monarch in a statement issued on Sunday urged the church authorities to ensure that the corpse of late televangelist was brought to Arigidi-Akoko, his home town for burial.

He said the late prophet represented so many things to them, hence the need to be buried in his home town.

Besides, the monarch stressed the need to do autopsy to ascertain the cause of Joshua’s death.

He said “We have heard the very sad news of the sudden demise of our son, Prophet T B Joshua, a world acclaimed Televangelist, Philanthropist and founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) and Emmanuel Television.

“The shocking event was reported to have occurred on Saturday 5th June, after a prayer and worship session at his church.

“His body is believed to have been deposited in a morgue somewhere around the church. A delegation from SCOAN is presently headed for Arigidi to make announcement and submit factual report of the devastating incidence.

“Pending receipt and confirmation of this report, I solicit the full co-operation of SCOAN church members in Nigeria and across the globe to allow the immediate family and the Arigidi Community to mourn this painful loss without further distractions.

“I am hereby making a demand that his body must be preserved intact until arrangements are made to examine and or certify the cause of his death and the body is moved to Arigidi for final burial rights to be announced at a later date.

“On behalf of the Zaki-in-Council, the High Chiefs, the Elders and immediate family members of our late son, I commiserate with the President, the Governor of Ondo State, my beloved people of Arigidi and the people of Nigeria in general for the loss of our illustrious son. I pray that God, in His infinite mercies will wipe off our tears,” he added.