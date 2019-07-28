Arik Air has introduced a special fare for members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria. The applicable fare starts from N20, 000.00 for one-way economy class ticket on any of Arik Air’s domestic routes.

According to Arik Air’s Chief Executive Officer, Captain Roy Ilegbodu, the scheme, which is part of the airline’s Corporate Social Responsibility is a way of supporting the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the discharge of their duties.

The fare is applicable to all categories of serving and retired personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria. The Armed Forces covered by the scheme are Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force.

To enjoy the special fare which is available at the Airport Ticketing Offices and City Ticketing Offices of the airline nationwide, passengers must present a valid military identity (ID) card plus any other valid identity card (example driver’s license, international passport, national ID card and permanent voter’s card) at point of sale and check-in. In addition, reservation and ticketing must be made not later than 72 hours before the scheduled flight.