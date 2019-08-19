Arik Air has sealed a partnership deal with Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Lagos that allows passengers of the airline enjoy discount on room rates as well as free room upgrade in the five star hotel.

Speaking about the deal, Arik Air Chief Executive Officer, Captain Roy Ilegbodu said the offer includes 10 per cent off weekend rates, free room upgrade, 15 per cent off buffet meals, 10 per cent off spa treatment and 10 per cent off beauty studio services.

To enjoy the offer, guests are required to present their Arik Air boarding pass not older than one month after flying at Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“We are delighted about this partnership which offers our loyal customers the chance to experience the five-star service of Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel,” said Ilegbodu.

“Starting from August 9 – 31, 2019, guests can enjoy the discount offer every day of the week, and from 1st September 1st to December 31st, 2019, the offer is available on weekends,” he added.

Radisson Blu Director of Sales and Marketing, Mr. Wellington Mpofu in his comment described, “Arik Air as a vibrant, recognisable brand in the region and this partnership compliments the strong presence and growth of the Radisson Hotel Group in the continent and beyond.”