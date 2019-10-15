Arik Air has said it is re-launching flight services to Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, Imo State , and will soon be returning to previously suspended routes.

The airline stated that daily flights to Owerri from the Murtala Muhammed Domestic Airport, Lagos, will resume next Monday.

Arik Air suspended flights to Owerri early this year due to operational exigencies and since then, passengers have been yearning for a return of the leading carrier.

The re-launch of flights to Owerri is coming on the heels of the resumption of services to Warri by the airline on September 6, 2019.

Arik Air’s Chief Executive Officer, Captain Roy Ilegbodu, said: “We made a promise to our esteemed customers that we will be returning to the routes that were suspended earlier in the year and our resumption of flights to Warri and now Owerri is a promise kept.”

In the coming weeks, the airline will be returning to more previously suspended destinations as well as opening more routes to cope with passengers’ demands.