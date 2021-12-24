By Chinelo Obogo

Arik Air (In Receivership) has dismissed several of its pilots for embarking on a strike over demand for improved welfare. The communications manager of the airline, Adebanji Ola, said the affected pilots embarked on strike without recourse to laid down procedures and did not serve a strike notice in accordance with labour laws. He said they neither submitted any issue of dispute to the National Association of Airline Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), their umbrella union nor did they submit any statement of demands to the management of the company before downing tools.

The airline said there were also no ongoing discussions between the management and the pilots on any unresolved labour issues, describing their action as spontaneous and callous.

“Arik Air finds it rather treacherous of the pilots to contemplate on a strike at this Yuletide season which is the peak period for airlines all over the world. They peddle for naught the reputation and financial health of the company. It is instructive to note that the management of the airline has of late had very fruitful discussions with relevant aviation unions including the National Association of Airline Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), on conditions of service for all employees. This has led to the signing of a robust condition of service and redundancy benefits for staff.

“While great efforts have been made to minimise the impact of the illegal strike action, some fully booked flights have had to be canceled. Arik Air regrets the inconvenience caused by this action .