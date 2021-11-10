By Chinelo Obogo

Arik Air has suspended with immediate effect one of its staff caught by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) soliciting bribe at the domestic wing of the Murtala Mohammed International, Ikeja, Lagos, pending further investigations.

A statement signed by the airline management read,” While the management conducts its own internal investigation, we wish to reassure FAAN of our cooperation on this matter if further investigation is required. We fully support what FAAN is doing to rid our airports of this menace of corruption.”

Following an emergency FAAN management meeting on the incessant extortion of passengers by airport officials at the nation’s airports and steps being taken to address the situation, which had in attendance the MD/CE, Directors of the Authority, Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, airport managers and airport chiefs of security, a staff of Arik airline was apprehended while soliciting bribe from a travelling passenger at the General Aviation Terminal, Lagos.

Recent embarrassing online videos where passengers complained of acts of extortion at the nation’s airport had necessitated the need to devise multi level strategies to curb the menace.

The meeting also resolved that henceforth, any erring airport official caught soliciting for bribes at the nation’s airports will be permanently denied access to working at the airports. Officials were also directed to always wear conspicuous name tags anytime they are on duty.