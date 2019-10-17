Chinelo Obogo

Arik Air will on Monday, October 21, re-launch flight services to Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, the Imo State capital from the Murtala Muhammed Domestic Airport, Lagos.

Arik Air suspended flights to Owerri early this year due to operational exigencies. The re-launch of flights to Owerri is coming on the heels of the resumption of services to Warri by the airline on September 6, 2019.

Arik Air’s Chief Executive Officer, Captain Roy Ilegbodu said: “We made a promise to our esteemed customers that we will be returning to the routes that were suspended earlier in the year and our resumption of flights to Warri and now Owerri is a promise kept.”

In the coming weeks, the airline will be returning to more previously suspended destinations as well as opening more routes to cope with passengers’ demands.