Arik Air, one of Nigeria’s leading airlines, has again won the award of the Most Recognisable Airline brand in West Africa.

The award was given to Arik Air at the African Travel Times 2019 Awards held at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra, Ghana. This is the second consecutive year the airline will be winning the prestigious award.

The publisher of African Travel Times, Lucky Onoriode Georg, said despite all odds, Arik Air has remained consistent on the Accra route since its entry into the region in February 2008. Arik Air operates daily flights from Lagos to Accra and three weekly flights from Lagos to Monrovia via Accra. The airline also operates two weekly flights from Lagos to Dakar, Senegal.

Commenting on the award, Arik Air’s Chief Executive Officer, Captain Roy Ilegbodu said: “We are pleased that our determination in ensuring that the West Coast remains connected is being appreciated by African Travel Times. We remain committed to providing a customer friendly and reliable service. We will continue to strengthen our operations in the West Coast as we explore opportunities for route expansion.”