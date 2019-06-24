Arik Air says it has launched a Cabin Crew Initiative (CCI) which targets the sensitisation of secondary schools students on the benefits of taking up carriers in the aviation sector. The maiden outing of the CCI took them to St. Francis Catholic Secondary School, Idimu, Lagos where they held career talk with students to open them up to the various career opportunities in the aviation industry. The airline’s crew who spoke at the programme included a pilot, Capt. Babajide Oni and Wale Odeyemi, a Cabin Crew Training Instructor.

Odeyemi said the programme apart from kindling the students’ interest in aviation, was also aimed at raising a new generation of Nigerians that would replace the current crop of aging workforce in the aviation industry. The Arik crew explained to the students how they could become pilots, aircraft engineers, flight despatchers, and cabin crew through the subjects they study and also listed the post secondary schools that train aviators which they could attain.