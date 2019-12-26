An Arik Air aircraft, a Boeing 737-700 NG aircraft operating flight W3 740 from Lagos to Port Harcourt yesterday morning made an air return to Lagos after the pilot in command spotted an oil indication light.

The aircraft was on its climb when the pilot noticed the indication light and as a safety precaution opted to return to the airport of departure, Lagos.

In a statement, Communications Manage for the airlo, Mr. Banji Ola, said “The Captain contacted the Lagos control tower to intimate the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) of his decision and activated emergency protocols. This is a standard operating procedure and in line with best safety standards”.

The Port Harcourt bound passengers were however provided another aircraft for their journey, while our team of engineers are inspecting the Boeing aircraft that returned to the ramp.

“Arik Air hereby assures its customers that it will not compromise the high safety standards the airline is known for”.