By Gabriel Dike

Seventy one-year-old Arinze Ifeanyi Chukwu, has emerged the oldest PhD graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The feat by Chukwu, may be a national record in the Nigerian University System (NUC).

The Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, disclosed the feat achieved by Pa Chukwu at the 51st Convocation briefing on Wednesday.

Chukwu and over 15,000 graduates will be awarded diplomas, degrees and postgraduate certificates from July 5 to 8.

Prof. Ogundipe also revealed that Alimi Ibrahim, emerged the overall best graduate (Engineering) with 4.98 CGPA.

He said Victoria Popoola, from the Department of Economics, emerged the best in Social Science with a CGPA of 4.90.