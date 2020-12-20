By Christy Anyanwu

Arise Fashion Week 2020, which was held as a virtual event at the weekend stood out as this year’s event was the first time that organisers would award monetary prizes to the participating designers. The event was held under this theme, “30 Under-3.

Brands that participated include, Kiko Romeo, Lagos Space Programme, Mazelle Studio, Onalaja, Pepper Row, T.I Nathan, TJWHO, TZAR Studios, Ziva Lagos, among others. Super model, Naomi Campbell, held the audience spellbound as she strutted at the end of MMuso Maxwell’s collection.

Kenneth Ize, Nigerian designer, who is known for his handwoven textiles and vibrant colours emerged as the winner of the 30 Under-30 competition and was rewarded with a $100,000 cash prize. The first runner-up Re’Lagos received $75,000 while South African designer, Mmuso Maxwell, got $50,000.

•Photos: Kelechi Amadi Obi