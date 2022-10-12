Christy Anyanwu

ARISE, a non-governmental organisation, has, recently in Lagos, said walking, football and golfing are fundamentals to ameliorate sickness and diseases in the community.

Convener of ARISE, Dr. Siju Iluyomade, and her team during a press briefing to herald the ARISE conference slated for October 29, and Arise Walk For Life 2022 taking place on October 15, emphasised that sporting activities are leeway to remain healthy and live long.

She said ARISE Football match between Super Eagles legends vs ARISE Team would take place at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos on Friday October 14, 2022.

“We are going to see those who brought glory to our country. Those who brought us the medals, those who make this country famous. They are going to play on that day.

People like Peter Rufai, Daniel Amokachi, Augustine Eguavon, Samson Siasia, Aloy Agu, Tijani Babagida, Austin Okocha, Uche Okechukhu, Mutiu Adepoju, Kanu Nwakwo, Austin Okocha, Taribo West, Daniel Amokachi, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Victor Ikpeba, andAloy Agu, will be on the turf on that day. That day, we would also look for talents that will play and take Nigeria to glory,” she said.

Speaking about ARISE walk for life, she said: “A simple exercise, like walking has so many benefits. It is said that it can improve your heart health. Walking for 30 minutes a day can reduce stress and anxiety, it stretches your muscles and bones, it improves your mood, it reduces the risk of diabetes, which we find is the most killer of the African race. It reduces high blood pressure, this diseases kill more of us than cancer. It is good for your brain.

“The reason we want to integrate these sports into the lifestyle of Nigerians is simply to increase the life expectancy rate. In the past decade, we find that the life expectancy for Nigerian has increased from 46 years to 56 years and what it does is that when we are able to put in and push in simple exercise and we disabuse the mind of those who walk on a daily basis and think they are forced to walk because they are poor, you are actually having a richer and better life. It is now time to begin to look at details, the things which makes life worth living.”

She said golf playing increases the health of the heart, it increases brain stimulation, it helps you with weight loss and reduces stress. Why we are introducing golf this year in ARISE, is because it’s a low injury sports, it has minimal contact and golf players tend to live longer.

According to her, entry for the walk is open for all but participants must wear ARISE No.14 T. shirts to qualify to win the prices. The prices for this year to encourage preventive health care is in dollars, 500, 3,000 and 1,000 globally.