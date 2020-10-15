The 2020 edition of the annual “Arise Women Conference” is set to hold on Saturday October 31, 2020 at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), City of David Parish, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Convener of Arise Women, a purely humanitarian foundation, the organisers of the event, Princess (Dr) Siju Iluyomade disclosed this at a Press Conference, which held recently at Four Point By Sheraton Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Siju, a lawyer of over three decades, is the wife of the Assistant General Overseer (AGO) Christian Social Responsibility (CSR) to the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor E.A Adeboye, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade.

The conference promises to be a confluence of inspiration and hope for individuals regardless of religion, tribe or ethnicity as it will be graced by serving and former and current First Ladies, Wives of federal and State Legislators, Captains of industries, International guests and technocrats who will speak from their wealth of experience.

Siju Iluyomade revealed that Arise Women is a social, national, and reformative organization.

Iluyomade stressed that Arise wanted to empower the most vulnerable in the society, which she said are women.

“When we go out with our outreaches, the men could not take their eyes off us. We go out with our preventive medical programme. We have distributed several healthcare and household materials to women in the north. We give them soaps, sanitizers, towels and the rest.

“We have provided boreholes in so many villages. We want to provide boreholes for them in Abule Egba, Lagos. It is cheaper to provide preventive healthcare rather than curative healthcare. Arise Soap will overtake others and both our soaps and sanitizers would soon be available on sale.

“Arise has former Lagos deputy governor, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire as a member. We have touched SDG goals, and we are in partnership with many people to ensure better life for the women.

“We need to educate the girl child and ensure that a woman becomes the next President of Nigeria in the next decade.

“We partner with MedicAid, the Federal Government and others, and we ensure that anyone that comes across us will have decent work and decent pay.

“You shouldn’t be working without the right renumeration. We have provided clean water and sanitation in any community we go.

“We promote gender equality. We believe in ensuring education to at least JSS 3 for every Nigerian. Education is not just for the rich, it should be for everybody as it will give them opportunity in life,” she said.

Iluyomade stated that she had been to all parts of Nigeria to promote her idea, and that they organize a free clinic every Wednesday, and that Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) have been domesticated in Nigeria.

“We can eradicate poverty in Nigeria and everybody deserves a decent living. The only difference in the ideology of the West is that they provide everything for the common man.

“We have the Arise Women Foundation. We have built cooperatives in every community and we have gone into farming.

“This year’s conference is super mega. We will have Commissioners for Health from Lagos, Ogun and other states. We have put in place all the health protocols for the event.

“All women are members of Arise because they understand the concept of loving their neighbours. Nigeria would be a better place if we don’t talk about tribe. I have friends all over Nigeria. We women say no more tribalism. Nigeria should remain on the basis of humanity,” she said.

While adding that this year’s Conference will be slightly different, Iluyomade said that the event would be televised live on Channels Television, and that it would on the social media with a zoom party holding after the conference.

“It would be held at every local government. We will distribute more than 20,000 palliatives in every local government, and we will send some outside Lagos.

“We will distribute 100 sewing machines, hair dryers and others to the indigents. Nation building must start now, we must get to work and we must make sure Nigeria claims its right place,” she said.

Also present at the conference were Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, Mrs. Helen Adesanya, Mrs. Iyabo Ladipo, and Mrs. Kolade Wakama.