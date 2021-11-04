By Vivian Onyebukwa

It was a total electrifying atmosphere on Saturday 30th, October 2021 during the 13th edition of Arise Women Conference. The event took place both virtually and physically to the delights of women, not only in Nigeria but across the world, with a record of millions of viewers online and live television broadcast.

The event which was organised by Convener, Arise Women, Siju Iluyomade has over the years grown to be a global educative, empowerment and awareness convergence of every cadre of women in the society. This year’s edition tagged “Revive”, similarly like previous years attracted bigwigs politically, and professionals from all walks of life, as they gathered to discuss why women are very essential and powerful to the development of Nigeria and world at large.

Held inside the main Auditorium of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), City of David, Victoria Island, Lagos, the conference witnessed in attendance, the wife of Kwara State governor, Olufolake Abdulrazaq, wife of Deputy Governor of Lagos, Oluremi Hamzat, Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, represented by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Iyalode of Lagos, Alhaja Bintu Tinubu, Chairperson of Tasty Fried Chicken, Olayinka Adedayo, among many other professional women.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

While declaring the conference open, the delectable Lawyer of over 30years experience, Iluyomade urged women to stop complaining all the time, but stand up to contribute their own in anywhere they find themselves. “We cannot keep complaining without making efforts to contribute to the development of our nation. God gives people the kind of leaders they want if you are docile, what are you doing in your own right to make things better. If nothing, then you are part of the problem”.

She highlighted so many developmental projects Arise Women has done over the years, to support the effort of the government across regions in the country. The platform, according to her, has built schools, hospitals, libraries, purchase ambulances, constructed boreholes for communities in different parts of the country. “We have empowered nothing less than 30,000 women in different skills acquisition programmes over the years”, Iluyomade said.

Wife of Kwara State governor, Olufolake Abdulrazaq, while pouring encomium on the convener of Arise Women, Siju Iluyomade, praised her for dedicating her time and resources to uplift the most vulnerable of our society as well as empowering women. “I’m very delighted with all the achievements of Arise Women. Dr Siju is doing great job with this platform by lifting thousands out of poverty with the various humanitarian programmes. She needs all the support”

Meanwhile, the Medical Director of Infectious Disease Hospital, Isolation Centre in Yaba who has been playing major role in treating patients of COVID-19, Abimbola Bowale, also commended Arise Women for coming out to offer great support to Lagos State, with provision of lots of items during the heat of the virus last year. He also urged everyone to go for COVID-19 vaccination, stating that it is very safe for everyone.

Other speakers who spoke glowingly about Arise Women and Dr Iluyomade were wife of Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Oluremi Hamzat, representative of the Minister of Women Affairs, and hosts of others.

The event also witnessed the commencement of distribution of over 30,000 Arise Pink Bucket palliatives, that has in its content, different items like rice, semo, maggi, palm oil and many more, to underprivileged who throng the venue. This will also be distributed across the Local Government in Lagos State

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .