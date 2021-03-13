Africa’s leading media and luxury brand, Arise Media Group, will introduce the world to a new streaming service right out of the heart of Africa. The new service, Ariseplay, will be supported with an ongoing US $100 million seed funding being raised through venture capital firms.

The firm in a statement disclosed that Ariseplay has signed exclusive agreements with Sony Pictures, FilmOne and other independent producers, to ensure that its subscribers get to see the best content from both sides of the Atlantic, all at the ease of their fingertips.

“This distinctive streaming service will be combined with linear channels in the UK, Europe and Africa which will enable the unparalleled delivery of hundreds of titles in different categories that include Blockbusters, TV Series, Kids Programming, Comedy, Live Entertainment, as well as the best in Fashion, Music and much more.

“Ariseplay will be home entertainment like you’ve never seen it before! In the Playroom, described as the place where “the stars come out to play”, you will be able to engage with some of the biggest names in music and comedy, and listen to some of their current as well as yet-to-be released productions.”

The media firm said Ariseplay has been carefully curated for a discerning global audience that is looking for exciting, sharp and sagacious viewing choices that are not available elsewhere.