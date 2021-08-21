An intensive, 4-month mentorship programme, The Open House Series, established to empower and realign Nigerian talents, has kicked off.

Organized by Aristokrat Group in conjunction with music streaming platform, Boomplay, the programme will take participants through various learning opportunities including courses on songwriting, production, performance, touring, marketing, social media, style and brand identity, all in three compelling stages.

According to the organisers, the first stage will commence with selected participants enrolled on various mentorship sessions including Music Business Africa course taught by Godwin Tom. The final phase of the project would see selected participants join top music business professionals and artistes in a 2-week production camp at the Aristokrat music studio in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where they will team up to produce a collaborative album, with tracks performed, produced and fully mixed and mastered by them. The album will be promoted and distributed worldwide by Boomplay.