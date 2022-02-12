By Zika Bobby

Ariston, one of the worldwide leaders in the thermal comfort industry, and Juventus, the world-renowned Italian football club based in Turin have join forces in Africa, signing a regional partnership from February 2022.

This is the third step of a successful collaboration among Ariston and Juventus that started already in China and in Indonesia during 2021. With this regional partnership the two Italian brands join their ambitions of growth and development assuring high performances thanks to their common attitude.

“Challenges Deserve Champions”, the claim of the partnership, well summaries the shared mindset. Challenge is a value deeply rooted in the culture of both Ariston and Juventus. Ariston seeks success with determination, aspiring to ensure comfort, thanks to its high quality of products, solutions, pre- and after-sales support. Likewise, Juventus always fights to achieve unbelievable performances

Champions mean people: to face new and demanding challenges, both Ariston and Juventus need to have great teams, with the right skills, passion, enthusiasm, and attitude – striving to top levels of performance.

During the presentation event, broadcasted directly from Allianz Stadium, the Juventus players Kean, Rabiot, Szczesny and the Juventus Legend Fabrizio Ravanelli, congratulated Ariston and Juventus for the partnership.

Laurent Jacquemin, Chief Executive Officer of Ariston Group, commented: “I am thrilled to announce the new step of this partnership today, rooted in Italian excellence and with a global vision and reach, to win the great challenges of the African markets. Our commitment in Africa is paramount, with over thousands of distributors & partners and a broad range of products, including Electric, Gas, Solar water heaters and boilers, which makes us today among the leaders in the territory. Teaming up with Juventus in Africa further reinforces our position”.

“Being the preferred water heating brand for African families and professionals is our mission” add Emanuele Stano, Vice President of MEAR region “a reliable brand which stands as a specialist in the market with high-quality, safe, easy to use and install products, as well as services and after-sales support in several countries. Having a solution for any consumer need, is very important for us”.

Giorgio Ricci, Juventus’ Chief Revenue Officer said: “Africa, with over 15 million of followers, represents for Juventus an area of key strategic importance, and Juventus academies in four countries (Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Nigeria) work relentlessly to bring our experience and values to many African soccer enthusiasts.

We are delighted to be working with Ariston, the two brands share an immense synergy of true Italian heritage as well as innovation. It is really important to grow our interests over the region, in order to build successful and sustainable stories. There’s no doubt the partnership will create numerous sparks in this thriving market along the upcoming seasons.”

As in a real football team, where the differences of each player are essential to win the games, Ariston and Juventus will play together to deliver in Africa engaging initiatives.