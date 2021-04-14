Ariston Thermo Heating Technology Nigeria Limited, a member of the Ariston Thermo Group – global leader in thermal comfort solutions for domestic, commercial and industrial usage, has introduced the Ariston Aures range of instant water heater into the Nigerian market.

Announcing the introduction of the new range into the market, the Director, Central Africa, Ariston Thermo Group, Mr. Gaurav Bisaria, disclosed that the new Aures range of electric instant water heater borne out of the group’s vision of delivering sustainable comfort to everyone, everywhere even when it seems impossible.

The need to provide to the end users with an Instant water heater that can deliver smooth, fast, never-before hot water experience was identified in the Nigerian market.

He said many houses in Nigeria do not have the hot and cold pipes required for installation of the storage water heaters, making it difficult to install water heaters in such houses. The Aures range of electric instant water heater was specially designed with these problems in mind, enabling everyone the comfort of the hot water experience.

Bisaria revealed that Aures, which is available in different power options (up to 36KW), comes with instant water heating technology for unlimited hot water at hyper speed which saves time, ensuring that hot water is always ready whenever it is needed. He explained that Aures has been designed to produce hot water at a constant temperature without variation guaranteeing total protection against sudden increase in water temperature, all to satisfy the customers’ hot water needs.