Ariston, one of the worldwide leaders in the thermal comfort industry and Juventus, the world- renowned Italian football club based in Turin join forces in Africa, signing a regional partnership from February 2022. This is the third step of a successful collaboration among Ariston and Juventus that started already in China and Indonesia in 2021. With this regional partnership, the two Italian brands join their ambitions of growth and development assuring high performances thanks to their common attitude.

“Challenges Deserve Champions”, the claim of the partnership, well summarizes the shared mindset. Challenge is a value deeply rooted in the culture of both Ariston and Juventus Ariston seeks success with de- termination, aspiring to ensure comfort, thanks to its high quality of products, solutions, pre-and after-sales support.

