Zika Bobby

Ariston, a brand in the Ariston Thermo Group, has premiered its global campaign ‘The Ariston Comfort Challenge’ in Nigeria, which highlight its global mission of bringing sustainable comfort, even where it seems impossible to find.

The challenge focused on ensuring thermal comfort could reach anywhere in the world. Through this mission, Ariston has donated a warm shelter to a group of scientists from the University of Copenhagen involved in climate change studies in the remote and icy Island of Disko, in Greenland (Arctic). The Ariston Comfort Zone, an innovative modular home, was shipped to and assembled—for the first time— in Disko Island, Greenland. Disko Island is one of the coldest regions in the world and before this time, it proved near impossible for the scientists to stay on the island for more than a few days due to the harsh weather conditions. This unfriendly weather, becomes even more hostile during the winter and interrupts research work. Speaking during a virtual media parley held in Lagos, Gaurav Bisaria, Director, Central Africa, Ariston Thermo Group, explained that a safe and sheltered house, heated and provided with hot water for the maximum comfort even during Polar winters would have not been possible without commitment to quality.

Bisaria noted that the success of the Ariston Comfort Challenge ‘Greenland Mission’ is another proof of the company’s core value of superior quality of Ariston products, which could be seen in the efficiency of the output of the product even in the extremely weather condition.

He said that through the Challenge, Ariston sought to demonstrate how through its dedication to product quality Ariston Product’s continue to meet the demanding expectation set them to even in the harshest conditions.