“To that effect, the lyrics of a song and the spirit behind it make all the difference. I brand my secular songs as my ‘Solomonic series’, adapted from Songs of Solomon, also known as Song of Songs in the Bible where you find a lot of love and romance Psalms on courtship, consummation of love, marriage, honeymoon, and all those romantic things that are common in legal relationships between man and woman.

As it seems, garden variety stuffs don’t appeal to him. He echoed, “My effort is aimed at redefining the music space with my kind of music, both gospel and secular. And I hope that it will be possible to partner with a label/promoter who will un- derstand and appreciate my kind of music and be able to support and promote them to cascade to a wider audience, both locally and globally, and with a maximum impact and power.”