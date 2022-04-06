From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance Media Warriors Forum, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe has described Governor Chukwuma Soludo as a pride to the people of Anambra and Igbo at large who remains focused in actualizing his lofty mission for the state.

Obigwe in a statement released in Awka yesterday on the heels of a trending online video by some Diaspora based people who tried to pitch Soludo against Obiano and the pro Biafra group, described blackmailing Governor Soludo as tantamount to pouring water on a stone.

He said Soludo is focused on actualising his mission in Anambra State while armchair critics cannot stop him from doing that.

He said the people were solidly behind Soludo because all the steps he has taken so far have been commendable noting that those behind the smear campaign video against the governor were enemies of progress.

“Even before emerging Governor of Anambra State, Soludo is one of the Igbo leaders that defend the interest of the Igbo whenever there is need to do that. Governor Soludo’s determination to end the senseless Mondays sit at home is commendable. The so called Dr Nelly Iduu and her cohorts cannot be in oversea and be igniting fire in Anambra State and Igbo land at large.

“Governor Soludo is applying the use of kinetic and non kinetic approach to resolve the issue of agitation because of the devastating effect of the agitation on Anambra economy. As it stands today, security of lives and properties is top on the agenda of Governor Soludo because security is the bedrock of sustainable development. He is ready to do anything positive to solve the insecurity problem in Anambra State” he said.

He said Soludo has been working very hard to achieve peace and sanity in Anambra State and has not been working alone but with the support of all stakeholders in the State.

“It’s laughable for anyone to insinuate that Governor Soludo is being used against Fmr Governor Obiano. The both of them are safeguarding their relationship jealously and will not allow enemies of progress to strain it. The era of abroad based agitators fanning the embers of discord in Anambra will not be condoned or tolerated by Governor Soludo’s administration.

“If they want us to take them serious, they should come back home and put themselves on our shoes so that they will feel our pain. Governor Soludo feels the pain of ndi Anambra and he will do everything humanly possible to ameliorate their sufferings. Ndi Anambra will continue giving Governor Soludo the needed support for him to actualize his transformation agenda in our beloved State” he said.