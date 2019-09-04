Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Protesting what they described as incessant banditry attacks on their community, aggrieved youths from Dan-Musa on Tuesday evening set ablaze the house of the Secretary to Katsina State Government, Dr. Mustapha, Muhammad Inuwa, who hails from the area.

Reports said the protest came on the heels of an armed banditry attack on the community on Tuesday in the course of which a trader was killed.

A resident who witnessed the incident told reporters that, “bandits ambushed and attacked our traders who were returning from the market on Tuesday evening.

“The youths mobilised and were able to repel the attack but the bandits killed a motorcyclist and retreated into the forest.

“The protesters took the corpse of the victim to the Sarki (district head) who fled his palace on sighting the mob.

“From there they marched to the APC office in Dan-Musa and also burnt it and chanting various slogans to register their dissatisfaction over the level of insecurity at the local government area.”

The Katsina State Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isa, failed to respond to inquiries if the command had made any arrests over the matter.