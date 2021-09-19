From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Contrary to an earlier report that said suspected Fulani herdsmen had abducted 10 students of Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU), The Sun has confirmed that students from Marist Comprehensive Academy, Uturu were attacked by armed bandits.

Reports have it that during the attack, one of the students whose name was given as “Edeh Donald” was shot dead, while three of his colleagues were injured.

The deceased student and his colleagues were said to have been returning after visiting a Final Religious Profession of some Marist Brothers in Orlu, Imo State when they were attacked by armed bandits around Ihube road in Okigwe LGA.

The principal of the school, Rev (Bro) Joachim Ezetulugo, told reporters on Sunday that the incident occurred at about 5:30 pm on Saturday.

He said two of Marist brothers work in the school, which led the school management to send the band boys and some members of staff to represent the school at Orlu.

Edeh was reportedly shot in the course of the attack and he died shortly afterwards.

It was gathered that the students and staff had a trouble-free journey from Orlu after a successful outing, until about 11 kilometres away from the school compound, when armed bandits emerged from the forest and opened fire on them, leading to the death of the student.

The injured, who were hospitalised, were reported to be in stable condition.

Abia State Police Command PPRO, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, could not be reached for comment over the incident.

