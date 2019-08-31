Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Officers of the Nigeria Armed Forces yesterday reaffirmed their loyalty and allegiance to the Commander in Chief of the Nigeria’s Armed forces, President Muhammad Buhari.

At a regimental dinner marking the close of 2019 Tactical Air Command Safety Seminar held at the Officers Mess, Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Base, Makurdi, the Benue State capital, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Charles Ohwo, said that it was part of military tradition to reaffirm loyalty and allegiance to the Commander-in-Chief, even as the services carry out official engagements.

Commanders of all the units of the Nigerian Armed Forces, officers and paramilitary officers took part in the events.

Speaking at the event, Benue State Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu, who was the Guest of Honour, described the Nigerian Air Force as “a service of precision,” adding that the “NAF is a very important force in any nation and Nigeria is no exception.

“With the NAF, air reconnaissance missions become handy, especially with the kind of insurgent uprising we are facing in the North East. The Air Force can help to locate the enemy, and if the Nigerian Air Force were not there the war in the North East would have been disastrous.

“We hold the Air Force in high esteem. And so, I want to join other leaders to thank you very much for what you have been doing.”

The guest of honour, who prayed for long life and good health for the President, also commended Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar for his exemplary leadership.

“The exemplary leadership of Air Marshal Sadiq Baba Abubakar is something I have experienced and observed. I can attest that he has taken the Nigerian Air Force to another level,” Engr. Abounu said.