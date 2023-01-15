A non governmental organization “#Prayer and Support for the Nigerian Armed forces and other Security agencies,” has urged Nigerians to remember the fallen heroes and their families in prayers as they mark this year’s Armed forces remembrance day celebration.

The Convener of the group Mary Abayomi Fatile, made the appeal in a statement to relevant authorities not just to celebrate alone but to remember the widows and orphans of the fallen heroes.

Mrs Abayomi Fatile stressed that the fallen heroes should not be remembered only during the remembrance day but should be on a daily bases.

The Convener urged Nigerians to pray and support these heroes who are out there in good and bad times fighting to see that the nation is protected.

She appealed to the commander in chief of the Armed forces President Muhammadu Buhari to continue to provide the Armed forces with all, the necessary platforms needed to carry out their duties.

She applauded the CDS, and Service Chiefs for the recent victory recorded in fighting Kidnapping, Banditry, Pipeline vandalism and other crimes.

Mrs Abayomi Fatile also appealed to the Media’s especially the online bloggers, to be patriotic in their reportage concerning the armed forces and other Security agencies, urging them to remember national interest.