From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has presented two four-bedroom bungalows, each with boy’s quarters attached, to the army and police formations in Obingwa area of the state.

The two houses would serve as official residences of the commander of the Army Squad at Ohanze and the divisional police officer in charge of the Eastern Ngwa Police Division at Umuobiakwa.

The governor made the donation as part of gesture to celebrate the Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Handing over the keys to the two houses to the Brigade Commander, 14 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Ohafia, Brigadier General S. B. Kumapayi, and Commissioner of Police, Janet Agbede, at Umuobiakwa, Obingwa council, Ikpeazu said his administration placed premium on security as a key enabler for development in the state.

“The huge investments made by this administration in supporting security agencies are deliberate steps aimed at raising the morale of the officers and optimising their operational efficiency. Provision of decent accommodation is a key factor in ensuring our security men carry out their legitimate responsibilities effectively and especially when such accommodations are located within their areas of operation,” he said.

Kumapayi conveyed the gratitude of the chief of army staff to the governor for his support to the Army in the area while Agbede, on behalf of the inspector general of police, thanked Ikpeazu for his support and said the official residence would be well taken care of.