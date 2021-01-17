From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has presented two four bedroom bungalows, each with boy’s quarters to the Nigerian Army and the Police as official residence of the heads of the army and police formations in the Obingwa area of the state.

The governor’s gesture was part of the activities marking this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration,

Handing over the keys to the two houses to the Brigade commander, 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army and state commissioner of police at Umuobiakwa, Obingwa LGA, Ikpeazu stated that his administration placed top premium on the provision of security as a key enabler for development in the state.

“The huge investments made by this administration in supporting security agencies in the state are deliberate steps aimed at raising the morale of the officers and optimizing their operational efficiency.

The provision of decent accommodation is a key factor in ensuring that our security men are to carry out their legitimate responsibilities effectively and especially when such accommodations are located within their areas of operation”, the governor said.

Ikpeazu was full of praises for the security agencies in the state for ensuring that peace and safety reign in Abia.

The two houses would serve as official residences of the Commander of the Army Squad at Ohanze and the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Eastern Ngwa Police Division at Umuobiakwa.

Responding, the Brigade Commander of the 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Ohafia, Brigadier General SB Kumapayi conveyed the gratitude of the Chief of Army Staff to the governor for his show of support for the operations of the Army in the area.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Janet Agbede on behalf of the Inspector General of Police equally thanked Ikpeazu for his support to the Police in the state and assured that the official residence will be well taken care of.