From Okwe obi, Abuja

As Nigeria marks this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day, a group, Unity Advocacy Group (UAG), has implored Nigerians to pray for military personnel in their quest to tackle insecurity.

Its Convener, Ifeanyi Aigbedion, in a statement, yesterday, noted that the Nigerian troops have remained a binding force uniting the country that cannot be quantified.

According to Aigbedion, the Armed Forces Remembrance Day which is celebrated January 15, should be a time of sober reflections on the part of the citizens on the need to build a just and equitable society devoid of conflict.

Aside soliciting support for the AFN especially in this critical time in the country, he commended its present leadership, saying troops have been able to significantly curtail the activities of insurgents in the North-East.

“We want to commend the Armed Forces of Nigeria for its subordination to civil rule; and ensuring that democracy has come to stay.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“As we commemorate the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, it should be a period of sober reflections, especially for those who want to continue to benefit from the present security challenges in the country.

“UAG urge all those perpetrating all forms of criminality to have a rethink, change their ways and think of how to contribute to national development.

“The country has lost a lot in terms of finance, material and human resources in prosecuting the war against insurgency, banditry etc. We must not continue this way.

“This is the time for patriots to join the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the leadership of Gen. LEO Irabor to restore peace and stability in our country,” he said.