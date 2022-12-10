From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Minister of Defense, Bashar Salihi Magashi (retd), insisted on Saturday that the Nigerian Armed Forces is more combat-ready and better equipped to tackle any adverse situation.

He spoke at the ongoing 43rd KACCIMA Kano International Trade Fair saying that they are now more focused and committed to discharging their responsibilities with a greater measure of success.

He explained that their new height is a result of the sustained support of President Muhammadu Buhari, which has helped the Defence Ministry to re-equip, re-kit, re-focus, re-energise and motivate every sector of the Armed Services to attain optimum results in their operational responsibilities.

He stated that the support has enabled the Ministry of Defence to attain a high level of training and retraining of its personnel based on partnership agreements with several countries such as the UK, Germany, Greece, Russia, Pakistan, Turkey and Belarus*

He added that the Armed Forces has continuously intensified its manpower intake into the Services to meet the current demand in the fight against terrorism.

“Positive measures have also been put in place to change the narrative for enhanced operational and administrative efficiency for the Ministry of Defence.

“There is now an improved inter-service operational synergy and collaboration in Joint Operational Environment with other security agencies which has denied adversaries of cohesive and coordinated attacks and freedom of action,* he added.

The Minister maintained that they have recorded several positive strides at the Ministry of Defence in the areas of Defence Production.

*The Defence Industries Corporation DICON- has today attained new enviable levels of Production Capabilities by producing the first indigenous Combat Vehicles and has established Military and Para Military Clothing and Accessories Factory in partnership with other friendly countries,” he stated.

“The result is there for all to see with terror merchants now being thoroughly dealt with as the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is resolved in restoring total peace and security to Nigeria,” he declared.

He commended the Kano State government for its support and cooperation.