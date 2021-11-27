The Armed Force have become a major rallying point for the first ever professional and Amateur (Pro-Am) golf event that would happen at the Ola Saad Ibrahim Golf Club situated inside the vast complex of the Armed Forces Staff College in Jaji in about 50 years. The tourney would tentatively hold in the second week of January, 2022.

The Captain of the Club, Navy Commander JO Shaibu disclosed that the Commandant of the Staff College, AVM Michael Alade, is indeed keen about the golf tournament that would involve some 170 professionals and close to 400 amateur golfers from across the country because this grand event would prove that Kaduna is not really unsafe as many Nigerians relieve.

“We are expecting huge number of golfers and this event would happen inside our facility”, noted Shaibu who is equally the Commandant of the Staff College secondary school. “The key thing here is that safety would be guaranteed. Another thing is that the Kaduna State Government equally bank on this event to prove beyond all doubts that Kaduna is not porous, security wise, as many think. ‘The Armed Forces have done so much to ensure this’.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

To prove this would be a tournament that could keep golfers talking for a long time, the club captain disclosed that a week- long activity is being planned. The action filled week could see caddies from golf clubs across the country competing in a two day event. There would be a day of golf clinic for kids before professionals would engage in a 4-day battle. Amateurs would feature in a two day event.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .