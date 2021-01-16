From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta; John Adams, Minna and Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

As Nigeria marked this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day yesterday, Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun and his Niger State counterpart, Abubakar Sani Bello, as well as Taraba State House of Assembly Speaker, Dr Joseph Albasu Kunini, praised the efforts of the Nigeria military in sustaining peace in the country. They also urged Nigerians to shun calls for division, inter-ethnic wranglings.

Gov Abiodun who marked the occasion at a ceremony held at the Arcade Ground, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, called on Nigerians to embrace team spirit, brotherliness and compassion for fellow beings.

He noted that in order not to make sacrifices made by the country’s fallen heroes to be in vain, Nigerians must encourage the use of democratic and appropriate institutions in the processes of seeking redress. Represented by his deputy, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, at the event attended by traditional rulers, top government functionaries, military and paramilitary organisations, Abiodun opined that whatever peace cannot achieve, war is not likely to achieve it, urging Nigerians to rebuild confidence and trust in the nation’s system and leadership.

In the same vein, Niger State governor, who spoke in Minna called for an increase in the number of personnel of the Nigerian military and other security agencies in the country if the war against insurgency and other banditry activities is to be won. Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Friday, donated the sum of N5 million and 150 bags of 50kg rice to widows of fallen heroes in the state in commemoration of the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Gov. Ugwuanyi who handed over a cheque of N5 million to the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Lasisi Adegboye, for onward distribution to the widows, at a brief ceremony held at the Parade Ground, Abakpa Cantonment, Enugu, also made symbolic presentation of the food items to selected wives of the fallen heroes.

The governor also supported the skills acquisition project of the Nigeria Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), 82 Division Chapter, with the sum of N5 million and made bulk purchase of the products of the trainees