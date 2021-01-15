From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila and Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Tanko Mohammed, were at the National Arcade to lay wreaths in honour of the nation’s fallen heroes.

The wreath laying ceremony marks an end to the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebrations.

The celebration started October 28, 2020 with the launch of the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem and Appeal Fund at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa.

Buhari, arrived the Arcade at about 10.05am and proceeded in inspecting a guard of honour mounted by combined Army, Navy and Air Force personnel before laying the wreath at 10.28am.

Vice President Osinbajo was next to lay the wreath after Buhari followed jointly by Lawan, Gbajabiamila, and Mohammed.

Other top government officials including the service chiefs also laid wreaths at the National Arcade, Abuja.

The President later signed the Remembrance Anniversary in the company of Osinbajo, the leadership of the National Assembly and the service chiefs.