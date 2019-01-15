Molly Kilete

The 2019 Armed Forces and Remembrance Day celebrations came to an end in Abuja, with the laying of wreaths at the national cenotaph by President Muhammadu Buhari and other top dignitaries.

Buratai who arrived at the venue of the wreath-laying ceremony at 11:07, was received by the Commander, Brigade of Guards, Brigadier-General Tamar Musa, accompanied by the Vice President Yemi Osibajo; Chief Justice of the Federation, Walter Ononghe; Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara. Other in the entourage were the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadiq Abuja; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Etete Ibas and the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris.

The president on his arrival inspected the parade mounted by members of the armed forces and members of the Nigerian legion.

The wreath-laying ceremony started with prayers by the Director, Champlain Services of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General C. C Oroegbo, who asked God for the peace and unity of the country and protection for members of the armed forces as they continue in their fight against the enemies.

On his part, the Chaplain of Islamic Affairs, Nigerian Navy, prayed for the widows of the fallen heroes and the children they left behind.

He also prayed God to erase the evil on the minds of Nigerians working against the President Buhari.

Similarly, the Director, Chaplain Services of the Nigerian Air Force, Group Captain Dogo, prayed God to propel the armed forces to lead the nation to greater heights and also prayed against anything that would cause the nation to separate.

He asked God to protect the troops of the armed forces fighting the insurgents and other criminals terrorising the country.

The wreath laying ceremony which started at exactly 11:28am, was led by President Buhari. He was followed by Osinbajo, Saraki and Dogara. Next on the line were Onnoghen, Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, Olonisakin, Buratai, Abubakar, Ibom-Ette and Idris.

Representative of the diplomatic corps, chairman Nigerian Legion, and the widow of late Lieutenant-Colonel Abu-Ali, Semira.

The wreath laying-ceremony was followed by the signing of the register by the president and the release of pigeons to signify peace in the country.

The high point of the ceremony was when the widow of late Colonel Abu Ali, took her turn to lay wreath in honour of the fallen heroes.