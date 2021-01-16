By Henry Uche

Some retired military personnel have warned the Federal Government against ignoring the plight of ex-servicemen in the country, saying that such an act might spell doom for the country.

This came as one of the veterans, Air Commodore Abayomi Balogun (rtd), called for a change in approach and tactics by the Armed Forces in tackling insecurity in the country.

Balogun who made this known over the weekend on AIT Live Kakaaki programme, urged the Federal Government to utilize the mental prowess of ex-servicemen in training and equipping young and active military officers instead of spending much on hiring foreign trainers. He stressed the need to change strategies following the advent of new technologies, research, and development in solving problems. He suggested that the military should go back to the old national security strategy framework.

He warned the Federal Government not to take the debarment and other allowances of ex-military personnel for granted, adding that any negligence on this may trigger them to use their skills.

He said: “We need a change of tactics as well as synergy from other armed services because the Army cannot do it alone. The government should adopt private military contractors made up of ex-servicemen to do what they hire foreign veterans to do; we must look within because we have what it takes to do what those people are hired to do.”