From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government on Friday announced the closure of all roads leading to the Arcade of the Federal Secretariat complexes and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, ahead of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration which holds on Saturday. The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan in a circular told the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and the general public of the roads closure by 2.00pm prompt on Friday.

This is contained in a circular HCSF/PS/SWO/007/iv/552 signed by the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Ngozi Onwudiwe, on behalf of the Head of Service of the Federation.

The Director of Press in the Office of the Head of Service, AbudulGaniyu Aminu, said in a statement: “This event, which involves the wreath laying ceremony by President Buhari, accompanied by top government officials and members of the Diplomatic Corps, would hold on Saturday 15 January at the National Arcade, Abuja.

“To this end, all offices within the Federal Secretariat Complex are to be vacated at 2.00pm on Friday, 14th January,” she said.

Expected at the event for the laying of wreaths in honour of the nation’s fallen heroes are President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila and Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Tanko Mohammed, among others. The wreath laying ceremony marks the end of the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebrations.