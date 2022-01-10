From Molly kilete, Abuja

The Federal Government has vowed to improve the welfare of personnel of the Armed Forces and their family for their sacrifices in defence of the country.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who stated this at the interdenominational church service to mark the 2022, Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Abuja, said the sacrifices made by troops in defence of the nation’s territorial integrity would not be in vein.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, the vice president, called on Nigerians to continue to support the military and other security agencies, to address the security challenges bedeviling the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Our commitment, as an administration, is to ensure that the welfare, benefits and entitlements of the next-of-kins, will remain our priority. We also remember the veterans, who willingly put their lives in harm’s way, to protect us”.

While noting that there is a time for war, and a time for peace in the life of every nation, Osibanjo, said soldiers engaged in the various internal security operations across theatres, deserve commendation for heeding the call to duty, to confront non-state actors testing the will of the state.

“The question is whether we, as a people,are worthy of the sacrifice of the Armed Forces.”