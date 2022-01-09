Molly kilete, Abuja

The Federal Government has vowed to improve the welfare of personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces and their family members for their sacrifices in defence of the country.

Vice President, Profesor Yemi Osinbajo, who made this this known at the Interdenominational church service to mark the 2022, Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Abuja, said the sacrifice made by troops in defence of the nation’s territorial integrity would not be in vein.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, Osibajo, called on Nigerians to continue to support the military and other security agencies, to address the various security challenges bedeviling the country.

The vice president while assuring that the sacrifices of our fallen heroes will not go in vein”, said “Our commitment, as an administration, is to ensure that the welfare, benefits and entitlements of the next-of-kins, will remain our priority”, .

“we also remember the veterans, who willingly put their lives in harm’s way, to protect us”.

While noting that there is a time for war, and a time for peace in the life of every nation, Osibanjo, said soldiers engaged in the various internal security operations across theatres, deserve commendation for heeding the call to duty, to confront non-state actors testing the will of the state. “the question is whether we, as a people,are worthy of the sacrifice of the Armed Forces”.

Hw said to justify and appreciate the sacrifice, made by our men 8n uniforms, the vice president said “we must show commitment to nation building, challenge evil wherever we see it, that way, the sacrifice of the military will not be in vein”.

“We are not just fighting for the Nigeria of today – with all its imperfections, but to bequeath to our children a worthy nation”.

The church service, which took place at the National Christian Centre, was attended by top government functionaries, members of the national assembly, top serving and retired military officers, members of the Nigerian Legion, clergymen, families of deceased military personnel among other dignitaries.

