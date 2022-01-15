Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku on Saturday said that the role played by the Nigerian Armed forces for the unity and stability of the country remains the only reason the country is still standing as one indivisible entity.

Speaking during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Jalingo, Governor Ishaku, who was represented by his Deputy Alhaji Haruna Manu said that “the day offers us an opportunity to soberly meditate on the sacrifices made by our fallen heroes some of whom paid the ultimate prize for our National unity and cohesion.

“The nation is on a crossroad with the myriad of security challenges confronting us. Your wealth of knowledge and experience is more than ever before, needed now to save this country”.

Similarly, the Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly Professor Joseph Albasu Kunini has called for more concerted efforts to address the challenges faced by widows and orphans of fallen heroes to ease their pains.

Speaking to journalist on the sidelines of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Jalingo, Kunini noted that losing a loved one in the line of duty was a thing of honor but comes with enormous hardship for the families of the bereaved and urged that both government and private institutions and individuals to make it a habit to always reach out to them.

“Today, it is with great honor that we celebrate our fallen heroes. But we also remember the loved ones they have left behind and support them to ease the pains they face daily for the lost of their breadwinners.

“We also use the opportunity to encourage our men who are still in service to remain steadfast and resolute in their efforts to make Nigeria a safe place for all of us. We don’t need to start talking about the role of the Armed Forces in nation building and cohesion. We would therefore continue to support our armed forces, both retired and serving and honor the memories of those who have gone ahead” Kunini said.

Mr. Nuhu Samaila, Chairman of Legion in Taraba state who spoke at the occasion noted that the legion is confronted with a lot of challenges and reminded the state government of her promises to the Legion and wives of the fallen heroes that have remain unfulfilled several years after and urged the state government to fulfil her promises to the people.

Our Correspondent reports that the state governor announced a N10m donation to the widows and the Legion in the state and promised to do more for the groups.