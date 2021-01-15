From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State government says it will continue to assist security agencies in the course of moving the state forward and to ensure the sustainability of the law and order in the north-eastern state.

The state governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya gave the indication while speaking with newsmen shortly after leading dignitaries in the wreath-laying on the occasion of armed forces remembrance day in Gombe.

According to him the gallantry and sacrifice of the nation’s forces both dead and alive have to be appreciated, hence he urges all and sundry to continue to show solidarity and support to the heroes as well as their families to boost their morale.

The governor who had donated N6 million to the Nigerian Legion at the launch of the 2020/2021 Emblem Appeal Fund assured that the state government would employ the assistants of the state chapter of the Legion in tackling security challenges in their respective Local Government Areas (LGA).

He described the annual event as a ceremony that offers the Government and people of the State the opportunity to reflect on the contribution made by members of the armed forces in and out of service and to support members of their families.

He further explained that it is imperative to note that the occasion is not only for the remembrance of fallen heroes but also an opportunity to address the predicament of their dependents and loved ones while defending the nation.

“The occasion which is an annual event is indeed unique, especially as we are passing through difficult times in the history of our nation. I would therefore like to use this opportunity to salute the courage of our serving officers and men in defending our territorial integrity despite the numerous security challenges bedeviling the nation,” Governor Yahaya stated.