Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure, Paul Osuyi, Asaba and Moshood Adebayo

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, and his Delta State counterpart, Ifeanyi Okowa, have sought support for the widows and dependents of fallen heroes, who died defending Nigeria.

Akeredolu made the appeal at the Christian service held in commemoration of the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Redemption Court Cathedral, Akure.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Mr Agboola Ajayi, said, “inasmuch as we remember our brothers and sisters who fell victims of terrorism and insurgency, we should all appreciate the sacrifice made by officers and men of armed forces in defending and uniting the nation.”

Akeredolu, who, read the only bible lesson for the service from Matthew 25, noted that one of the ways to keep the memory of fallen heroes alive is by donating generously to emblem appeal fund.

He said: “For the benefit of doubt, let me emphasise that proceeds of the “Emblem Appeal” is for the Nigerian Legion, for the welfare of the ex-servicemen and dependant of the fallen heroes.”

The governor, however, urged the church to continue to pray for the coming elections and admonished Christians to seek the face of God for a free and fair election.

He said Nigeria needs prayers ahead of the next general elections and urged all to pray for the success of the elections.

The governor also tasked Nigerians not to relent in praying for peace to reign in the country and said no amount of sacrifice is too much to make for the peace and unity of the country.

Similarly, Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, in Asaba, the State capital, at an interdenominational thanksgiving service, as part of activities to mark the 2019 armed forces remembrance day, noted that a lot of soldiers have given their lives for the sake of the country, adding that many are still fighting to keep Nigeria one and united.

He said: “Don’t just pray for the fallen heroes, assist the families they left behind. They have families they left behind, we must be compassionate to them and to those around us.

“As government, there is still much that can be done through legislation beyond setting a day aside to mark the event; we need to care for the families of the fallen heroes. All the persons who lost their lives in the line of duty should be remembered and when you see their families, offer help,” Okowa said.

In Lagos, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode said the Armed Forces Remembrance Day must be a constant reminder of great sacrifices “our ex-service men and gallant fallen heroes had made to secure the unity of the country.”

He also enjoined Lagosians to always work together and pray for peace and development of Nigeria, as a country with multi-dimentional people.

Ambode, spoke through Commissioner for Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Mr. Oluseye Oladejo, during the interdenominational Church Service, at the Chapel of Christ the Light to mark this year Armed Forces Remembrance Day, yesterday,

The governor charged Nigerians to work constantly for tolerance and accommodation of one another, as consequences of war “are always devastating.”

While praying for safe return of those in various battlefields, the governor besought God to give succour to soldiers injured at battlefields, bless the souls of the departed heroes and give comfort to the families they had left behind.

He advised that “all should take pride in our multiplicity and regard it as our strength.”

The Chairman of Legionaries, Lagos Chapter, Col. Samuel Fola Akande, prayed for their late counterparts and the families they left behind, while appreciating the support of Lagos State government in this regard.

Chief Officiating Minister, Rev. Olu Oladokun, along with others spiritual fathers, who officiated at the service, prayed for continuation of peace in Lagos and for reconciliation of the nation. While stating that things shall be well and better for Nigeria, they besought God to continue to direct the counsel of the governor and for continued religious harmony and peaceful coexistence in the state

The spiritual leaders, directed all to always pray for those who “are carrying the burden of war, those in sorrow and grief as a result of the civil strife and those who have lost their lives in defence of the Nation. They prayed to God to quench the fire of pride and prejudice for durable peace to reign in Nigeria.