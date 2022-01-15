From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, has commended the military over what he described as their unwavering efforts at tackling the menace of banditry in the area.

He urged them to sustain the tempo even as the Governor also eulogised members of the armed forces who paid the supreme price in the course of their service in the state.

Masari who spoke on Saturday at the People’s Square on the occasion of the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day noted that relative peace has returned to Katsina due to the efforts of the military and members of the other security agencies.

According to him, ’’some officers and soldiers of the Armed Forces deployed in the ongoing operation in Katsina State, paid the supreme price and were killed and wounded in action, may their humble souls continue to rest in perfect peace’’

‘’The relative peace now experienced in the state is largely attributed to the dedication, professional competence and discipline of our brothers and sisters serving in the in the military and other sister security agencies’’

‘’The relationship between the military and the host community and remain cordial and I urge you to maintain this laudable standard.’’