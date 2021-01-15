From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has lauded the supreme sacrifice, selfless service and invaluable roles played by officers and men of the Nigerian armed forces in continually ensuring the unity of and indivisible Nigeria.

He saluted the fallen heroes, gallant soldiers and officers for their unparalleled sacrifice in defending the nation’s sovereign integrity, peace and unity since its creation.

This is even as the governor expressed his administration’s poise to continuously prioritise the welfare and general well-being of the security agents, particularly officers and men of the Nigerian armed forces.

Oyetola stated this on Friday at the grand finale of the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day held at the Military Cenotaph, beside the House of Assembly Complex, Osogbo.

He described officers and men of the Nigerian armed forces as worthy exemplars and selfless citizens.

He added that the nation would remain grateful to them for their tireless efforts in promoting unity in the nation’s diversity.

“Today is a day set aside to reflect on the invaluable role you have played and continue to play in nation-building. As courageous and patriotic citizens, you have, in the face of threats, braved the odds to defend our nation’s sovereign integrity, peace and unity,” Oyetola stressed.

He added: “As valiant fighters, you have sacrificed your comforts in order to ensure that our nation enjoys the required tranquility to negotiate our quest for prosperity and abundance for our teeming population.

“Today, we recall with gratitude, our fallen heroes who have paid the supreme price for our nation during the First and Second World Wars, the Nigerian Civil War, various peace support operations, internal security operations and the fight against insurgency and banditry in the North Eastern and North Western parts of the country respectively.

“To these fallen heroes, we stand together with their families and loved ones to affirm that they did not die in vain; rather, they yielded their lives for the worthy cause of sustaining our common heritage as a people.

“Indeed, our continued existence as one people with common destiny pays tribute to their heroic sacrifice. To all our living heroes and gallant officers, you are our pride. Your dedication to duty continues to guarantee our collective peace and security.

“You exemplify in the most admirable manner, the best in us as a people. You are worthy exemplars — unwavering and selfless. Through your professionalism and commitment to the cause of nationhood, you constantly inspire us all not to live for ourselves, but to live for our collective honour and good as a people blessed of God.

“This year’s celebration is another symbolic occasion that immortalises your timeless legacies of courage and sacrifice.”

Assuring the administration’s commitment to prioritise security of lives and property of the citizens as well the welfare and general well-being of the people, particularly officers and men of the Nigerian armed forces, Oyetola said:” I, on behalf of the State of Osun, pledge our renewed support to your cause and the task of nation-building.

“We assure you that your welfare and that of the families of the fallen heroes will continually be prioritised. Rest, assured that you are constantly in our prayers, and our warm wishes are with you; and as you have put our interest first, so also shall we consider yours,” he said.