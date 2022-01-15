By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to continue to support the Nigerian Armed Forces in security formation and intelligence to keep the state safe.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated this at the state Ministry of Home Affairs Parade and Wreath Laying Ceremony to commemorate the 2022, Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

At the event held at the Remembrance Arcade, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, Governor Sanwo-Olu also said the event was a regular tradition set aside for the remembrance of fallen heroes and that his government had been proactive through the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to ensure the welfare of Nigerian legion and spouses of fallen heroes were taken adequate care of.

He said various interventions had been made by his administration to help them with skills and empowerment adding that over five thousand members of the Nigerian Legion were employed in the state, N50 million was also used to support them to launch the emblem, among others.

Present at the event which featured a parade, a 21 gun salute in honour of the fallen heroes, a minute silence for the fallen heroes, were the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, Commissioner for Home Affairs, Anofiu Elegushi, members of the State Executive Council, Military Personnel, Nigerian Legion (Lagos State Chapter), Lawmakers among others.