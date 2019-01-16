Clement Adeyi, Osogbo, with agency report

Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has called on Nigerians to shun hate speech and sentiments capable of triggering crisis and violence and embrace unity and harmony for peaceful co-existence and progress of the country.

The governor stated this, yesterday, during the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration held at the Military Cenotaph, in Osogbo, the state capital.

He stressed that the best honour to commemorate the departure of fallen heroes and heroines was for Nigerians to resolve to live together in peace and unity as a people.

Oyetola noted that the time has come for all to promote unity in diversity as a basis of existence in the country.

The governor, who called for total re-dedication and commitment to nation building, also urged Nigerians to begin to promote the spirit of patriotism, nationalism and pan-Africanism.

Oyetola also said his government would support the Federal Government’s Partnership Scheme for the Armed Forces and improve on the state’s contribution to the welfare of the Nigerian Legion.

The governor gave a cheque of N5 million to the Nigerians Legion and appealed to corporate organisations and philanthropists to pull resources together for those who laid down their lives in the defence of others and for the country to enjoy peace.

“As we commemorate this day, I appeal to our fellow citizens to let us all remember that the best honour we can give to our fallen and living heroes is to resolve to live together in peace and unity as a people.

“Now is the time to realise that we despise our fallen heroes when we foment crises, kill one another and tear the nation apart. Now is the time for our corporate organisations and philanthropists to pull resources together for those who laid down their lives so that we can enjoy life and do profitable business.

“The State of Osun is noted for giving priorities to the welfare of service men and women. I would like to assure our officers and men of the Armed Forces that Nigerians appreciate their services to our fatherland.

“Rest assured that, as you go out there, in defence of our nation, you are not alone. You carry with you the prayers and goodwill of your compatriots and your efforts shall never be in vain,” Oyetola said.

Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has assured that he is passionate about the restructuring of Nigeria.

Atiku made the remarks during his presidential campaign in Osogbo, yesterday, where he said he would start the process of restructuring in six months of his administration, if elected.

“You know I have always stood for restructuring and I promise that I will start the process in six month, if elected and I mean it,” he said.

Atiku also said he would give 40 per cent appointment to youths and 30 percent to women in his government.